Part of Downing Ave. was closed Thursday between East 12th and Buffalo Road for that reason.
They said valuable minutes can be lost searching for and digging out a hydrant during a fire.
The fire broke out around 9 p.m. Thursday night.
At 101-years-old, Harry Caspersen has seen his fair share of rough winters, including this week's massive snowstorm that dropped nearly six feet of the white stuff on the Erie area.
Green Thumb Industries (GTI) told Erie News Now Thursday the dispensary will be located in the City of Erie instead of Fairview.
When to comes to cleaning up and digging out, one of the best friends you can have this time of year is a slow blower. We checked in with Miller Brothers Power Equipment in Erie. Sales Manager Larry Higgins tells us they have both inventory in stock and on its way. He says the company has been trying to stay ahead of the curve. "When we realized this wasn't going to let up on Tuesday we got a hold of all three of the major manufacturers we deal with, Ariens, ... More>>
The Millcreek Mall is open for the first time since Christmas, after Erie County's historic snowfall prompted the closing of the complex for the first time more than 20 years. Shoppers stepped through the snow-covered ground to get to the deals and do post-holiday returns, starting at 10:00 Thursday morning. The mall was closed the past two days--which are notoriously busy shopping days during the year. but the decision was made out of safety. Millcreek... More>>
As Erie clears away the record snowfall, Team Rubicon is coming back to town, to assist residents with snow removal and more.
By a 4-3 vote, Erie County Council during a special meeting called for a second consecutive day Thursday afternoon approved the Neighborhood Infrastructure and Revitalization Fund, or NIRF, for the second time.
The end of an era is coming in a few days at Erie City Hall. Current Mayor Joe Sinnott will be leaving his post, and another Democrat named Joe, Joe Schember will take his place on Tuesday. But, Thursday, after 12 years in office, Sinnott held his final news conference. He thanked community leaders and organizations, the public, and media. Sinnott also commended city workers and says the success of Erie rests on their shoulders.
State Rep. Parke Wentling (R-Crawford/Erie/Lawrence/Mercer) introduced the legislation, which was recently signed into law, to honor the soldier.
A total of 125 drivers were stopped.
All other libraries, including the Millcreek Mall branch, are open during normal hours.
PennDOT lifted the 45 mph speed limit restrictions in place on roadways in the northwest region.
A majority of the calls were for a car stuck in the snow or off the road.
Board members announced Wednesday morning Barbara Chaffee will become the new president and CEO.
Council met during a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to begin repealing a vote from last week's meeting.
Hansen's Errand Service spent the day delivering medications and food to people who were not able to get out of their houses Wednesday because of the weather.
The National Guard arrived around 10 p.m. Tuesday after Erie County declared a disaster emergency.
The National Weather Service in Cleveland Wednesday released preliminary snow amounts, totals and records from the lake effect snow storm from Dec. 24-27.
Get the latest on the winter weather's impact on Erie.
The famed golf dome at Family First Sports Park appears to have collapsed as a result of the massive winter storm.
Several told Erie News Now they showed up around 7:30 a.m. for an 8 a.m. bus to Pittsburgh, but they found no one at the ticket window, and the doors were locked.More >>
It was just one way many spent their Christmas breaks off school.More >>
Members of the non-profit are expected to arrive in Erie County Thursday morning.More >>
Delayed and canceled flights have inconvenienced many, in town for the Christmas holiday. Erie International Airport re-opened today at noon, but some flight were delayed.More >>
The message from Erie Mayor Joe Sinnott on Wednesday was clear: residents need to get their cars off the streets so plow crews can get through, or risk getting towed.More >>
The recent snow is taking a toll, on some cars throughout the area. Repair shops are working hard, to get affected drivers back on the road. Erie News Now spoke with the crew at Dias Spring Services on W.12th Street to see how the snow is impacting business.More >>
It allowed the mobilization of additional resources, including the Pennsylvania National Guard, to respond to the storm.More >>
Due to weather conditions, EMTA services are delayed until further notice.More >>
This will allow the Streets Department to better clear the roads.More >>
The PNG is providing high-clearance, all-terrain military vehicles to aid local agencies.More >>
It has been a long day to say the least for snowplow drivers like Donny May.More >>
The restriction affects Interstate 86 in Erie County and Interstate 90 from the New York state line to the Interstate 79 interchange.More >>
The city's 26 plow trucks are out working around the clock.More >>
The declaration goes into effect immediately. It allows Erie County officials to meet the needs of the snow emergency and allows the Department of Public Safety's emergency management team to take appropriate action to restore public services or any other emergency response deemed necessary.More >>
It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday on Economite Road in Limestone Township near Tidioute.More >>
Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) bus service has been impacted Tuesday due to the record snowfall.More >>
Cinemark Tinseltown Theatre, Northwest Bank branches and the Community Blood Bank are also not open Tuesday.More >>
Millcreek Township declared a snow emergency Tuesday morning.More >>
Many of the roads are dangerous and impassable.More >>
This is the fourth month in a row that it dropped one-tenth of a point. Over the year, unemployment has declined by .9 percent in Pennsylvania.More >>
If you are looking to get out and enjoy the snow, Mount Pleasant of Edinboro will be ready.More >>
They arrived at the checkpoint, which was set up in the 7000 block of West Lake Road, around 1:17 a.m.More >>
Whether it was on the road or in the air, it was nothing short of a Christmas Day travel nightmare throughout Erie County.More >>
The Upper Room Homeless Shelter served up Christmas cheer to more than 40 people in need during the holiday. The shelter held its fourth Annual Christmas Brunch.More >>
Get the latest road closures and travel alerts.More >>
Stay on top of the winter weather with the help of Erie News Now and First Warning Weather.More >>
Firefighters were called into action to put out flames at two homes this Christmas holiday.More >>
Drivers are encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel.More >>
Reports suggest Harrison was released after participating in Saturday's practice.More >>
We recap the Steelers win over the Packers. Bills wide receiver injures knee and a Pirate player is released from the Dominican Winter League.More >>
Green Thumb Industries (GTI) told Erie News Now Thursday the dispensary will be located in the City of Erie instead of Fairview.More >>
At 101-years-old, Harry Caspersen has seen his fair share of rough winters, including this week's massive snowstorm that dropped nearly six feet of the white stuff on the Erie area.More >>
A total of 125 drivers were stopped.More >>
The fire broke out around 9 p.m. Thursday night.More >>
As Erie clears away the record snowfall, Team Rubicon is coming back to town, to assist residents with snow removal and more.More >>
The National Weather Service in Cleveland Wednesday released preliminary snow amounts, totals and records from the lake effect snow storm from Dec. 24-27.More >>
