Erie Firefighters Ask for Help Clearing Fire Hydrants Friday, December 29, 2017 12:14 AM EST Updated: They said valuable minutes can be lost searching for and digging out a hydrant during a fire. More>>

101-year-old former snowplow driver reflects on historic Erie winter storm Thursday, December 28, 2017 9:41 PM EST Updated: At 101-years-old, Harry Caspersen has seen his fair share of rough winters, including this week's massive snowstorm that dropped nearly six feet of the white stuff on the Erie area. More>>

New Location Announced for Erie Medical Marijuana Dispensary Thursday, December 28, 2017 9:14 PM EST Updated: Green Thumb Industries (GTI) told Erie News Now Thursday the dispensary will be located in the City of Erie instead of Fairview. More>>

Local Business Keeping Stocked With Snow Blowers Ahead of Next Snow Storm Thursday, December 28, 2017 6:56 PM EST Updated: When to comes to cleaning up and digging out, one of the best friends you can have this time of year is a slow blower. We checked in with Miller Brothers Power Equipment in Erie. Sales Manager Larry Higgins tells us they have both inventory in stock and on its way. He says the company has been trying to stay ahead of the curve. "When we realized this wasn't going to let up on Tuesday we got a hold of all three of the major manufacturers we deal with, Ariens, ... More>>

Millcreek Mall Re-opens After Record Snowfall Closes Complex For Two Days Thursday, December 28, 2017 6:49 PM EST Updated: The Millcreek Mall is open for the first time since Christmas, after Erie County's historic snowfall prompted the closing of the complex for the first time more than 20 years. Shoppers stepped through the snow-covered ground to get to the deals and do post-holiday returns, starting at 10:00 Thursday morning. The mall was closed the past two days--which are notoriously busy shopping days during the year. but the decision was made out of safety. Millcreek... More>>

Team Rubicon Returns To Help Clear Snow Thursday, December 28, 2017 6:56 PM EST Updated: As Erie clears away the record snowfall, Team Rubicon is coming back to town, to assist residents with snow removal and more. More>>

Land bank proposal heads back to Dahlkemper's desk Thursday, December 28, 2017 6:35 PM EST Updated: By a 4-3 vote, Erie County Council during a special meeting called for a second consecutive day Thursday afternoon approved the Neighborhood Infrastructure and Revitalization Fund, or NIRF, for the second time. More>>

Outgoing Erie Mayor Thanks Community, City Workers, Reveals Future Plans Thursday, December 28, 2017 6:32 PM EST Updated: The end of an era is coming in a few days at Erie City Hall. Current Mayor Joe Sinnott will be leaving his post, and another Democrat named Joe, Joe Schember will take his place on Tuesday. But, Thursday, after 12 years in office, Sinnott held his final news conference. He thanked community leaders and organizations, the public, and media. Sinnott also commended city workers and says the success of Erie rests on their shoulders. More>>

Bill Honoring Crawford County Soldier Signed into Law Thursday, December 28, 2017 12:36 PM EST Updated: State Rep. Parke Wentling (R-Crawford/Erie/Lawrence/Mercer) introduced the legislation, which was recently signed into law, to honor the soldier. More>>

PennDOT Lifts Erie County Interstate Speed Restrictions Thursday, December 28, 2017 7:58 AM EST Updated: PennDOT lifted the 45 mph speed limit restrictions in place on roadways in the northwest region. More>>

Erie AAA Sees Triple Number of Calls for Service Thursday, December 28, 2017 1:20 AM EST Updated: A majority of the calls were for a car stuck in the snow or off the road. More>>

Tom Ridge Environmental Center Foundation Names New Leader Thursday, December 28, 2017 1:11 AM EST Updated: Board members announced Wednesday morning Barbara Chaffee will become the new president and CEO. More>>

Erie County Council Starts Repealing Vote During Special Meeting Thursday, December 28, 2017 12:45 AM EST Updated: Council met during a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to begin repealing a vote from last week's meeting. More>>

Erie Delivery Service Sees Increase in Calls Due to Snow Thursday, December 28, 2017 12:37 AM EST Updated: Hansen's Errand Service spent the day delivering medications and food to people who were not able to get out of their houses Wednesday because of the weather. More>>

Erie Lake Effect Snow Storm Records, Totals Released Thursday, December 28, 2017 9:11 AM EST Updated: The National Weather Service in Cleveland Wednesday released preliminary snow amounts, totals and records from the lake effect snow storm from Dec. 24-27. More>>