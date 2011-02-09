Erie News Now | Erie, PA Television - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Cold Temperatures Bring Potential for Water Main Breaks

Part of Downing Ave. was closed Thursday between East 12th and Buffalo Road for that reason.

Erie Firefighters Ask for Help Clearing Fire Hydrants

They said valuable minutes can be lost searching for and digging out a hydrant during a fire.

Erie firefighters battle blaze on city's west side

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. Thursday night.

101-year-old former snowplow driver reflects on historic Erie winter storm Video included

At 101-years-old, Harry Caspersen has seen his fair share of rough winters, including this week's massive snowstorm that dropped nearly six feet of the white stuff on the Erie area.

New Location Announced for Erie Medical Marijuana Dispensary

Green Thumb Industries (GTI) told Erie News Now Thursday the dispensary will be located in the City of Erie instead of Fairview.

Local Business Keeping Stocked With Snow Blowers Ahead of Next Snow Storm

    When to comes to cleaning up and digging out, one of the best friends you can have this time of year is a slow blower. We checked in with Miller Brothers Power Equipment in Erie. Sales Manager Larry Higgins tells us they have both inventory in stock and on its way. He says the company has been trying to stay ahead of the curve.  "When we realized this wasn't going to let up on Tuesday we got a hold of all three of the major manufacturers we deal with, Ariens, ... More>>

Millcreek Mall Re-opens After Record Snowfall Closes Complex For Two Days

    The Millcreek Mall is open for the first time since Christmas, after Erie County's historic snowfall prompted the closing of the complex for the first time more than 20 years.  Shoppers stepped through the snow-covered ground to get to the deals and do post-holiday returns, starting at 10:00 Thursday morning. The mall was closed the past two days--which are notoriously busy shopping days during the year. but the decision was made out of safety. Millcreek... More>>

Team Rubicon Returns To Help Clear Snow Video included

As Erie clears away the record snowfall, Team Rubicon is coming back to town, to assist residents with snow removal and more.

Land bank proposal heads back to Dahlkemper's desk Video included

By a 4-3 vote, Erie County Council during a special meeting called for a second consecutive day Thursday afternoon approved the Neighborhood Infrastructure and Revitalization Fund, or NIRF, for the second time.

Outgoing Erie Mayor Thanks Community, City Workers, Reveals Future Plans

The end of an era is coming in a few days at Erie City Hall. Current Mayor Joe Sinnott will be leaving his post, and another Democrat named Joe, Joe Schember will take his place on Tuesday.  But, Thursday, after 12 years in office, Sinnott held his final news conference. He thanked community leaders and organizations, the public, and media. Sinnott also commended city workers and says the success of Erie rests on their shoulders.

Bill Honoring Crawford County Soldier Signed into Law

State Rep. Parke Wentling (R-Crawford/Erie/Lawrence/Mercer) introduced the legislation, which was recently signed into law, to honor the soldier.

Six Arrested at Fairview Township DUI Checkpoint

A total of 125 drivers were stopped.

Lincoln Library Branch Remains Closed; Due Dates Extended for Library Patrons

All other libraries, including the Millcreek Mall branch, are open during normal hours.

PennDOT Lifts Erie County Interstate Speed Restrictions

PennDOT lifted the 45 mph speed limit restrictions in place on roadways in the northwest region.

Erie AAA Sees Triple Number of Calls for Service

A majority of the calls were for a car stuck in the snow or off the road.

Tom Ridge Environmental Center Foundation Names New Leader

Board members announced Wednesday morning Barbara Chaffee will become the new president and CEO.

Erie County Council Starts Repealing Vote During Special Meeting

Council met during a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to begin repealing a vote from last week's meeting.

Erie Delivery Service Sees Increase in Calls Due to Snow

Hansen's Errand Service spent the day delivering medications and food to people who were not able to get out of their houses Wednesday because of the weather.

Pennsylvania National Guard Assists Close to 35 People During Erie Winter Storm

The National Guard arrived around 10 p.m. Tuesday after Erie County declared a disaster emergency.

John Stehlin Talks about Erie's Record Snowfall on BBC Radio

Erie's Record Snowfall Gets National, International Media Attention

Erie Lake Effect Snow Storm Records, Totals Released

The National Weather Service in Cleveland Wednesday released preliminary snow amounts, totals and records from the lake effect snow storm from Dec. 24-27.

Travel Restrictions Lifted in Millcreek; More Winter Weather Updates

Get the latest on the winter weather's impact on Erie.

Golf dome at Family First Sports Park collapses Video included

The famed golf dome at Family First Sports Park appears to have collapsed as a result of the massive winter storm.

  • 'Worst NYC fire' in 25 years kills at least 12, injures 4 people

    Thursday, December 28 2017 10:27 PM EST2017-12-29 03:27:31 GMT
    New York City authorities are scrambling for answers this morning as to what sparked a deadly apartment fire in the Bronx.More >>

  • Buh-bye 2017. Well, hello 2018!

    Friday, December 29 2017 5:57 AM EST2017-12-29 10:57:44 GMT
    By Doug Criss and AJ Willingham CNN Editor's note: You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here. () -- Breathe everyone. 2017 is (almost) OVER. There's so much to look forward to next year. We'll get to that in a second. But first, here's a look back at the year that was.  If 2016 was the revenge of the forgotten (Trump's victory, Brexit, and the rise of populist nationalism), 2017 was the year of boiling a...More >>

  • Police: Suspect drove off Astoria pier, attempted to swim away from officers

    Thursday, December 28 2017 7:32 PM EST2017-12-29 00:32:14 GMT
    A man accused of trespassing drove off a pier in Astoria and attempted to swim away from officers before turning around and swimming back to the pier where he waited to be rescued and then arrested, according to police.More >>
